Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

