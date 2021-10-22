Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.