Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.91 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.11 ($0.31). 122,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 288,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.37 ($0.32).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.45.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

