Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sierra Lake Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

