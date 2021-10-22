Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $198.06 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.75.

