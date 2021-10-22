Sigma Planning Corp Sells 325 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.