Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,977 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Triton International by 122.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $55.42 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. Triton International’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.