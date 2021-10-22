Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $340.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $309.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.