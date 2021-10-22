Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Silgan reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.98. 167,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

