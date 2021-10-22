Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sealed Air worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

