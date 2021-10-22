Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,411 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of TFI International worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Shares of TFII opened at $115.69 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

