Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $26.60 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth $14,614,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jamf by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jamf by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAMF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Shares of JAMF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.