Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,748 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

