Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RadNet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

