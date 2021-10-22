Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

