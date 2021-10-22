Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 66,670 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.32% of Stoneridge worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

