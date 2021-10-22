Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIOX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

