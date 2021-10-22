SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 194,620 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,620 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 1.8% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Antero Resources worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 89,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.