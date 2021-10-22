Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

