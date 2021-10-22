Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.00. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EM. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

