SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.42

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.42 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 44244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

