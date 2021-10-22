Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

