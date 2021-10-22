Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.01.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded down $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 5,129,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.