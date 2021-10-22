Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

SCKT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.