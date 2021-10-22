Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 9,500 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $51,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.