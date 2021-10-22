Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,852. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.50.

