Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,832,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 655,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,833. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

