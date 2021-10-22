Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

