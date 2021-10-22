Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 374,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 993,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 750,745 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

