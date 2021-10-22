South32’s (S32) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LON S32 opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.94. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

