South32’s (S32) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
LON S32 opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.94. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.
In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.