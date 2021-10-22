Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.19 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.