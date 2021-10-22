Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

LUV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 340,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

