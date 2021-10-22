Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

