SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $508.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $509.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

