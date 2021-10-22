Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.64.

TSE:TOY opened at C$42.25 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

