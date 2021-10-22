SPINDLE Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $659,843.30 and approximately $883.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,452.68 or 1.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.00321561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.46 or 0.00520309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00200893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

