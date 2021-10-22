SSI Investment Management LLC Acquires 685 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

