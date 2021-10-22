SSI Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.01. 6,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

