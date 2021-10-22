SSI Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 209,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 43,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 196,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $338,854,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.45. The stock had a trading volume of 384,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $311.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

