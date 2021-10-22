S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&T Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of S&T Bancorp worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

