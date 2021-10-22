Staffan Encrantz Buys 527,048 Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGHT opened at $25.96 on Friday. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

