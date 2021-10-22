Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

