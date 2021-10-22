Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.07. 256,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 39.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.77. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

