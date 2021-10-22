Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Star Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.