Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,384,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,438,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Starbucks by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $114.62. 83,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

