State Street Corp Sells 155,844 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,747,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,047,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPM stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The company has a market capitalization of $509.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

