State Street Corp Sells 68,055 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,213,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,726,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,846. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

