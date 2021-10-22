State Street Corp Sells 735,015 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,025,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,015 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.59% of Citigroup worth $6,581,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

