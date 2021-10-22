Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.84. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$13.18 and a 1 year high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.