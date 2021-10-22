Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.